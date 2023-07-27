11-year-old girl arrested for faking abduction, charged with felony, sheriff says

An 11-year-old Florida girl was arrested Wednesday for reporting a fake abduction, officials said. (Source: Volusia Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ORANGE, Fla. (Gray News) – An 11-year-old Florida girl was arrested Wednesday for reporting a fake abduction, officials said.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the girl texted 911 to falsely report that her friend was kidnapped by an armed man driving a white van on Interstate 95.

The sheriff’s office said the girl texted 911 at 9:45 a.m. to say her 14-year-old friend had been abducted and that she was following the van in a blue Jeep.

Officials said the girl continued to text 911 to provide a description of a male suspect and to say that he had a gun.

Multiple deputies responded to search for the suspect vehicle, but no van was found. They also tracked down the location of the cell phone that made the texts, which led them to a home in Port Orange.

Deputies said the 11-year-old’s father answered the door, who told deputies his daughter was inside the house.

The sheriff’s office said as they approached the girl, she was holding the cell phone that sent the text messages to 911.

Deputies said the 11-year-old admitted to deputies that it was a false report. She told deputies she got the idea to prank call 911 from a YouTube challenge and “thought it would be funny.”

In a body cam video posted to Facebook, deputies are heard reprimanding the girl for her actions.

“I’m telling you this right now, you’re going to take this as a lesson at 11 years old that if you do something stupid in the future, you’re going to enjoy those cuffs,” one of the deputies says.

“I’m not gonna do this again,” the girl responds.

The sheriff’s office said the girl was charged with making a false police report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, which is a felony. She was also charged with misuse of 911, which is a misdemeanor.

The girl was taken to the Family Resource Center for processing, then transferred to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood is reminding parents how important it is to closely monitor their children’s social media use.

“This kind of prank activity is dangerous – we’re going to investigate every incident, but today it wasted valuable resources that might have helped someone else who legitimately needed our help,” Chitwood said.

