Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old possibly abducted in Iowa

14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.
14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa have issued an alert for a 14-year-old who may have been abducted.

At 5:15 pm on Thursday, officials issued an alert for 14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts. She was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.

Officials have not released any information on her (potential) abductor or suspect at this time.

Roberts is 5 feet tall, has blonde hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Scooter thrown from bridge damages truck
Box truck damaged after scooter thrown off overpass in Springfield, Mo.
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Here are the projected high temperatures for Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Holding in the mid to upper 90s
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

Randy Meisner died Wednesday night in Los Angeles of complications from chronic obstructive...
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of ‘Take It to the Limit,’ dies at 77
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
LIVE: Biden speaks at Truman Civil Rights Symposium
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury
A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.
73-year-old man crushed to death by John Deere tractor, officials say
New law will provide workers compensation for first responders with PTSD and allow them to get...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signs bill in Springfield that will help first responders get mental health treatment