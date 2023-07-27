City of Republic, Mo., opens much-anticipated roundabout

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Republic opened a much-anticipated roundabout. And city leaders say it was finished two weeks ahead of schedule.

The roundabout is located at Hines Street and Lynn Avenue. A 1/4 center capital improvements sales tax approved in 2017 paid for the project.

Republic city administrators hope the roundabout prevents crashes at the busy intersection. Police reported four crashes at the intersection in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.