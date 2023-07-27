Firefighters battle the heat while battling a fire in Montreal, Mo.

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed a mobile home in Camden County on Thursday.

Firefighters from all over the Lake of the Ozarks responded to help because of the excessive heat. Deputy Chief Steve Lucas with Osage Beach Fire District says the heat made the fire more difficult.

”We had to have extra help to take care of the situation we had,” said Deputy Chief Lucas.

Extra firefighters took turns fighting there fire so firefighters could take a break from the heat.

With less cloud cover overall, temperatures will be slightly hotter than Wednesday.
