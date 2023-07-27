Food health inspections keep treats at Ozark Empire Fair safe to eat

Employee of Springfield-Greene County Health Department inspects a food vendor.
Employee of Springfield-Greene County Health Department inspects a food vendor.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of food vendors come out to sell their food at the Ozark Empire Fair each year. But before the first sale, each vendor is inspected by Springfield-Green County Health Department.

“Before the fair begins, we have an opportunity for all the food vendors to come and listen to us talk about the expectations,” Environmental Health Program Coordinator Eric Marcol said.

The Ozark Empire Fair isn’t your average one or two-day event where food is being sold.

“This is a really long fair, it’s well over a week, and there’s a lot going on. With temperatures like this, it’s important they pay attention to their trailers and their coolers to make sure there aren’t any problems,”

The health department has a three-strike policy in place for food vendors. After a third strike, booths must clown for at least 24 hours to fix the issue.

“Usually, after strike one, they know the importance of it, and they take care of it because they know that this is such a big fair,” Marcol said. “There’s a lot of people. There’s a lot of food to be made. They stand a chance to make a reasonable profit here. We want to work with them so they can do that,” he said.

Health inspectors will ut at the fair multiple times over its duratioensuringure all the food is safe and ready for visitors to eat.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

