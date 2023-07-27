Missouri Gov. Parson touts economic gains, road improvements in address in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson addressed the Springfield-Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

The governor touted Missouri’s economic successes. They include a 2.6 percent unemployment rate and high national rankings for business expansion and job creation.

The governor also spoke about a number of planned infrastructure improvements to local roadways.

“Over the next five years, the Springfield metro area alone is receiving nearly $500 million in infrastructure projects,” said Gov. Parson. “536 miles of roads, nearly 60 bridges will be repaired and replaced.”

Gov. Parson also touched on the state’s continued commitment to improving internet access in rural areas, citing an additional $250 million for broadband development in under-served communities.

