Missouri Gov. Parson touts economic gains, road improvements in address in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson addressed the Springfield-Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

The governor touted Missouri’s economic successes. They include a 2.6 percent unemployment rate and high national rankings for business expansion and job creation.

The governor also spoke about a number of planned infrastructure improvements to local roadways.

“Over the next five years, the Springfield metro area alone is receiving nearly $500 million in infrastructure projects,” said Gov. Parson. “536 miles of roads, nearly 60 bridges will be repaired and replaced.”

Gov. Parson also touched on the state’s continued commitment to improving internet access in rural areas, citing an additional $250 million for broadband development in under-served communities.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.