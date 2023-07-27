Norwood, Mo., officials are investigating volunteer fire department’s books

Norwood Fire
Norwood Fire(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The small town of Norwood in Wright County has a big problem, no fire department.

The state dissolved the department years ago. But volunteers kept it going. It worked until a dispute over funding led the entire board to quit.

“Without a fire department, being your first responders, it is scary,” said Cindy Sullivan.

She owns a pizza restaurant in Norwood.

“If the place will go up in smoke before they get here. I worry about stuff like that all the time,” she said.

She learned that the town’s volunteer fire department was recently disbanded.

Sullivan said, “I heard that the money is not there. That’s a big concern. Where has our money been going?”

We contacted city officials to investigate.

We asked, “Where’s the money?”

“I have no idea. Those were questions that were asked at that Saturday meeting when the board stepped down. The board couldn’t answer simple questions as to the financials,” said Norwood Mayor Steven Jarrett.

He says the matter was taken a step further.

“The city had our attorney Sunshine request just the financials just to see where it was all going. The fire department declined. They never responded to those. That’s why we filed the lawsuit,” said Jarrett.

We tried to get answers from former fire chief Bradley Campbell. On the phone, he told us the department was a private business and didn’t need to comply with the records request.

“If that was the case then our attorney wouldn’t have filed the lawsuit,” said Jarrett.

With the department now closed for the foreseeable future the mayor tells says surrounding communities have stepped up to offer service to people here in Norwood.

Jarrett said, “Mansfield, Mountain Grove, Skyline, and Hartville have all stepped in. They all will be covering this area until we get the fire department back up and running.”

“It gives me peace of mind knowing that all of them are around and ready in case something happens but still no matter how you slice it it’s still a 15-minute drive,” said Sullivan.

City officials are working to find a long-term solution.

“We making the steps in the right direction to hopefully get this back up and running as soon as possible and hopefully better than it has been in a long time,” explained Jarrett.

The former fire department chief Bradley Campbell declined our request for a formal interview.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Fatal crash
Dadeville, Mo., man killed in crash in Lawrence County
The Feels Like temperatures will continue to run around 100 degrees.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: And the Heat Goes On
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement

Latest News

Missouri's Dental Health Care Crisis
A dentist with a patient
Missouri desperately needs more dental professionals
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
See the progress of future goals at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds