Norwood, Mo., officials are investigating volunteer fire department’s books

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The small town of Norwood in Wright County has a big problem, no fire department.

The state dissolved the department years ago. But volunteers kept it going. It worked until a dispute over funding led the entire board to quit.

“Without a fire department, being your first responders, it is scary,” said Cindy Sullivan.

She owns a pizza restaurant in Norwood.

“If the place will go up in smoke before they get here. I worry about stuff like that all the time,” she said.

She learned that the town’s volunteer fire department was recently disbanded.

Sullivan said, “I heard that the money is not there. That’s a big concern. Where has our money been going?”

We contacted city officials to investigate.

We asked, “Where’s the money?”

“I have no idea. Those were questions that were asked at that Saturday meeting when the board stepped down. The board couldn’t answer simple questions as to the financials,” said Norwood Mayor Steven Jarrett.

He says the matter was taken a step further.

“The city had our attorney Sunshine request just the financials just to see where it was all going. The fire department declined. They never responded to those. That’s why we filed the lawsuit,” said Jarrett.

We tried to get answers from former fire chief Bradley Campbell. On the phone, he told us the department was a private business and didn’t need to comply with the records request.

“If that was the case then our attorney wouldn’t have filed the lawsuit,” said Jarrett.

With the department now closed for the foreseeable future the mayor tells says surrounding communities have stepped up to offer service to people here in Norwood.

Jarrett said, “Mansfield, Mountain Grove, Skyline, and Hartville have all stepped in. They all will be covering this area until we get the fire department back up and running.”

“It gives me peace of mind knowing that all of them are around and ready in case something happens but still no matter how you slice it it’s still a 15-minute drive,” said Sullivan.

City officials are working to find a long-term solution.

“We making the steps in the right direction to hopefully get this back up and running as soon as possible and hopefully better than it has been in a long time,” explained Jarrett.

The former fire department chief Bradley Campbell declined our request for a formal interview.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.

