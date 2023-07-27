Officials at Wilson’s Creek Battlefield say archeological dig a success

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A team of volunteers and Archaeologists from the Midwest Archaeological Center have been digging on 80-acre land for two weeks.

The last time anybody dug up the land was back in 2007. Archaeologists say Mary and John Gwynn owned the land in the 1850s. It was a site for an ambush of 150 cavalry. The team’s main goal is to find the Gwynn home to trace troop movements on the battlefield.

“Finding the house is sort of crucial to the interpretation of this part of the battle. And even though it’s thought of as sort of a secondary to the main area of battle, we’re finding that there was actually quite a bit of action here,” Archaeologist Adam Wiewel says.

To do that, they have been metal detecting and conducting geophysical surveys. While they have not been able to locate the house yet, they have found artifacts associated with a house.

“We’re finding cut nails, we’re finding ceramics, glass, and some iron objects,” Wiewel says.

The team has also found some other Civil War artifacts as well.

“We found some gun parts. We found some bullets, Confederate and Union bullets, as well as quite a few buttons out here. General service buttons from Union troops that were going through the area as well as quite a few horseshoes,” Archaeologist David Watt says.

The materials will be sent to Lincoln, Nebraska, where they will be cleaned and curated before they get sent to Wilson’s Creek Battlefield Park.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.