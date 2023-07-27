Ozarks high school football coaches say staying cool during summer camps is a top priority

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The hot temperatures aren’t keeping high school athletes from summer training. But staying cool in the heat is a must.

Multiple high school teams came out to practice at Evangel University with a temperature of around 90 degrees. But on turf, the heat can be well over 100 degrees. Coaches said they don’t want kids to be heroes. If the heat gets to you, sit out.

Forsyth High School head football coach Kris Conley and Springfield Catholic High School head football coach Wes Page said the extreme heat is serious.

“Serious heat illness can not just impact their season, but can impact them for the rest of their life,” said Page.

“Get them conditioned and whatnot early, trying to get them acclimated,” said Conley.

Both coaches said cool water on hot days is essential for high school athletes.

“Every 25 minutes, give them about a five-minute water break,” said Conley.

“Having someone become ill or injured because of the heat is really preventable and bad for football,” said Page.

In addition to mandatory water breaks, high school head coaches tell me they have fans, misters, and tents for players because they need them in peak condition for the upcoming season.

“We want to make sure they know that we take our player safety way more seriously than them getting one more rep,” said Page.

Coaches said they get their players out early in the mornings to stay cooler and gradually condition them to get used to the heat. Conley and Page said they tell parents their kid’s safety is of the utmost importance.

“We take care of them. We prioritize that we have one of the best trainers in America,” said Conley.

“I tell them to be smart, not to be hero, right,” said Page. “When they’re tired, they need to come out, and they need to protect themselves.”

