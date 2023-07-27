Police investigate semi crash in south Springfield; MoDOT closes ramp at 60/65 interchange

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a semi in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash near James River Freeway and U.S. 65 around 10 a.m. It appears the truck rolled over in a nearby field. Police have not released any information regarding injuries.

MoDOT says the northbound U.S. Route 65 to westbound U.S. Route 60 (James River Freeway) ramp will remain closed until 3:30 p.m. to clear the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

