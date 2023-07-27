A rural fire department remembers its assistant chief who died in a crash

DADEVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Dadeville Fire Protection District is remembering its assistant fire chief.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Charles Toler, 38, was driving an oil distributor on Route V, one mile west of Mount Vernon, when the vehicle went off the road, overturned, and hit a fence. The highway patrol says Toler was trying to allow room on the road for a wheel loader to drive in the opposite direction.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Monday.

The Dadeville Fire Protection District posted on its Facebook Page that “Toler was the Assistant Chief at Dadeville. He was a big part of our department and will be missed dearly. He was always willing to step up and do whatever needed to be done. You will forever be 821. Rest in Peace Charlie we have it from here.”

Toler worked for MoDOT for more than 15 years in the Southwest District. He was a Senior Equipment Technician.

