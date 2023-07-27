SPONSORED The Place: Drew Lewis Foundation: Fashion Forward

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mark your calendars for August 4th as the Drew Lewis Foundation is organizing its Fashion Forward event. This charitable fashion show aims to collect funds and purchase 1 to 2 complete outfits for underprivileged children, along with shoes and school supplies. The Drew Lewis Foundation and the families it supports in our community receive all the proceeds and donations.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.