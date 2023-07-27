SPONSORED The Place: Drew Lewis Foundation: Fashion Forward

Mark your calendars for August 4th as the Drew Lewis Foundation is organizing its Fashion Forward event.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mark your calendars for August 4th as the Drew Lewis Foundation is organizing its Fashion Forward event. This charitable fashion show aims to collect funds and purchase 1 to 2 complete outfits for underprivileged children, along with shoes and school supplies. The Drew Lewis Foundation and the families it supports in our community receive all the proceeds and donations.

