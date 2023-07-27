Taste of the Ozarks: BLT Chicken Avocado Cups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on the summertime favorite BLT.

BLT Chicken Avocado Cups

4 avocados halved with pits removed

4 cups shredded or canned chicken

1 cup quartered cherry or grape tomatoes

2/3 cup cooked and chopped bacon

2/3 cup mayo

1tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 green onions chopped

¼ cup chopped parsley

2 tbsp olive oil

In a large bowl, combine mayo, salt, pepper, green onions, parsley, and olive oil. Whisk to combine. Add chicken, bacon, and tomatoes and toss to dress. Scoop chicken salad mix into each avocado half and serve.

The recipe serves 4-6.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.