Taste of the Ozarks: BLT Chicken Avocado Cups

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on the summertime favorite BLT.

BLT Chicken Avocado Cups

  • 4 avocados halved with pits removed
  • 4 cups shredded or canned chicken
  • 1 cup quartered cherry or grape tomatoes
  • 2/3 cup cooked and chopped bacon
  • 2/3 cup mayo
  • 1tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 2 green onions chopped
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

In a large bowl, combine mayo, salt, pepper, green onions, parsley, and olive oil. Whisk to combine. Add chicken, bacon, and tomatoes and toss to dress. Scoop chicken salad mix into each avocado half and serve.

The recipe serves 4-6.

