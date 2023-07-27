Teenager from Nixa, Mo. seriously injured in a golf cart crash

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -A 16-year-old girl from Nixa is being treated for serious injuries after the golf cart she was riding in crashed into a parked car.

The crash happened around 9:30 Wednesday night on Fairvie Drive near U.S. 65 south of Ozark.

The 15-year-old driver wasn’t hurt. The names haven’t been released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.