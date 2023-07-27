Temporary tag law changing in Arkansas

On Aug. 1, Act 41, filed by State Representative Fran Cavenaugh of Walnut Ridge, will become law.
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The law regarding temporary tags in Arkansas will change soon.

On Aug. 1, Act 41, filed by State Representative Fran Cavenaugh of Walnut Ridge, will become law.

Act 41 changes the temporary tag law, doubling the time temporary tags are valid from 30 days to 60.

Cavenaugh, the owner of multiple car dealerships across Northeast Arkansas, said she’s encountering a problem when car buyers attempt to register their cars.

“We can pay off a vehicle with a lien holder, and it’ll be 45-50 days before we even get a title that we can send to a consumer,” Representative Cavenaugh said. “If they bought it, I can’t even get them the title to register it in 30 days. They then were getting a penalty on top of that because they couldn’t register in the thirty days.”

The representative said the law change would also benefit low-income residents in the state.

“For low-income Arkansans, it gives them an extra 30 days to be able to come up with that sales tax,” Cavenaugh explained. “If you’re a low-income Arkansan, you’re having to put money down, you’re having to make sure your personal property taxes are paid, and you’re having to get insurance. Well, that takes a big chunk out of their income, and this extra 30 days will allow them more time to come up with that sales tax.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Teenager from Nixa, Mo., seriously injured in a golf cart crash
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigate semi crash in south Springfield
Courtesy: Dadeville Fire Protection District
A rural fire department remembers its assistant chief who died in a crash
Ozark Empire Fair 2022/Springfield, Mo.
2023 Ozark Empire Fair: What you need to know
Since January, Monett police chief George Deoud says that he has seen an increase in criminal...
Police arrest man wanted for attempted kidnapping of a teenager in Monett, Mo.

Latest News

Kenny Carpenter/Shannon County Jail
Shannon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escapee
A heat advisory and excessive heat warning remains in effect today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat continues, but perhaps with a few storms
Hot temperatures will continue overall, though scattered storms will bring localized cooling.
Heat remains this weekend and beyond
Ozarks Life: Catching up with “The Old Record Collector”
Wayne Glenn is enjoying retire at his Christian County home.
Ozarks Life: Catching up with “The Old Record Collector”