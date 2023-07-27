Toney shares update following knee surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs usher in another revamped wide receiver room for the 2023 season, they did so with the expectation of a step forward in production from Kadarius Toney.

The third-year wide receiver from Florida, who helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57 with a go-ahead touchdown and game-changing punt return, tweaked his knee during a special teams drill early in Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph and is back on the mend.

On Wednesday, Toney took to social media to share a personal update following surgery.

“Surgery Went Well….I’ll Be Bakk Like I Never Left ✌🏽” he captioned an Instagram post from a hospital bed.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told media members Tuesday that Toney had surgery to clean up loose cartilage in the knee.

“He wanted to get that thing taken care of,” Reid said of the procedure for Toney, who has yet to play a complete season in the NFL. As a rookie, he played in just six games for the New York Giants, and in 2022 he only played in nine games. “Part of his meniscus tore. He might have had a little something in there anyway, and it just caught a little bit more, so you take care of those things, get it knocked out.”

Reid said Toney will attempt to be available for Week 1 when the Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We’ll just have to see how the recovery goes with him,” Reid said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.