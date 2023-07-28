Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Though the word “cave” is in the town of Cave City’s name, many aren’t aware of the tourable cave in city limits.

The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave” in Cave City for many years.

For the first time in 20 years, the cave is now open to the public for tours for a few days.

Co-Owner Dan Carrigan said it was the ideal time to open the cave as the weekend approaches.

“We decided to open it because it was the prime time during the watermelon festival,” Carrigan said. “We figured there be a lot of people visiting and a lot of people from out of town that used to live here would like to see the cave because a lot of them haven’t seen it for years.”

Carrigan explained many in the area aren’t aware of the cave.

“I have people come, and I’ll talk to people, and they’ll ask if there’s actually a cave in Cave City. They’ll be driving right be here and not realize the cave is underneath the main highway that goes through town,” Carrigan added.

Tours will take place on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.