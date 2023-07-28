Cookies with Rookies: Springfield Police Department hosts meet and greet with recruits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The community met the newest rookies of the Springfield Police Department on Friday.

The department’s Cookies with Rookies event happened at the Battlefield Mall. It’s the fifth year for the event. These recruits will graduate in December.

The event helps the recruits connect with the community.

“I think it’s good to get our name out there and understand and get to know other people as well,” said Antwoine Blout. “So I just like the experience that everyone is sharing.”

For those interested in joining the Springfield Police Department as an officer, the next academy class starts in January.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.