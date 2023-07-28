Electric utility peak warnings issued for customers across southwest Missouri

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple utilities across southwest Missouri issued electric utility peak warnings due to the heat.

Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative and the city of Salem have issued one. Customers should reduce electric usage as much as possible to avoid high prices.

“During the hot temperatures, we send out peak alerts to notify our members that we are reaching a high point in electricity,” said Stephaine Beltz-Price with Howell-Oregon Electric. “There’s not a shortage or any issues, but we are asking to conserve power from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.”

The company covers Howell, Shannon, Oregon, Douglas, Texas, and Ozark Counties. The utility is asking customers to conserve. Howell-Oregon Electric representatives say your bill could increase if people don’t conserve in this heat.

“We just want to make sure that we don’t go over the high demand because, as a co-op, we pay that and don’t want to pass it off to our members,” said Beltz-Price.

We asked City Utilities in Springfield if this could happen here.

“We are on a larger system with the power pool we are in, and we monitor this regularly and see how things are going, and we are part of a 13-state system, so we don’t see this in the future at all,” said Joel Alexander with City Utilities.

Alexander says that even though a peak alert isn’t planned, you still should conserve, which goes for water.

“If you can do the even odd watering and lessen the demand on the water system, that will help us get through the drought,” said Alexander.

Just remember the more you conserve, the cheaper your bill will be.

Howell-Oregon Electric says to do this during a peak alert:

Turn up your thermostat a few degrees to minimize air conditioner run time

limit your use to one major electrical appliance at a time

unplug any unused electronics

