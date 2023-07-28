Endangered Person Advisory: Maries County Sheriff’s Office searching for teenager reported missing

VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teenager.

Jose Morales, 15, disappeared from an area on U.S. 63 around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators believe Morales left with his biological father, an unknown Hispanic man. They believe the two headed to the St. Louis or Columbia areas.

If you have information about the endangered missing person, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381.

