Firefighters rescue man, service dog from Little Pomme River

HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - First responders were able to rescue a man and a service dog from Little Pomme River on Friday morning.

During the initial 911 call, first responders did not know the extent of the injuries. Hickory County Dispatch was able to ping the cell phone about 50 feet from the man.

Water rescue was able to quickly get the man and rescue him.

The man was taken to a hospital.

