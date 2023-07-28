Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.(Hand-out | Subway Restaurants)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Subway is looking to reward its biggest fan with free subs for life. All they have to do is legally change their first name to Subway.

The national sandwich chain recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.

“Since debuting on Subway’s menu on July 11, Americans have gobbled up 2 million Deli Heroes, and now one lucky fan will eat them free for life,” Subway wrote in a news release.

Those willing to commit to taking the plunge can visit SubwayNameChange.com and enter between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life.

One person will earn $50,000 in Subway gift cards and assume an iconic new identity.

The restaurant will provide the winner with $750 to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Teenager from Nixa, Mo., seriously injured in a golf cart crash
Since January, Monett police chief George Deoud says that he has seen an increase in criminal...
Police arrest man wanted for attempted kidnapping of a teenager in Monett, Mo.
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigate semi crash in south Springfield
A heat advisory and excessive heat warning remains in effect today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat continues, but perhaps with a few storms
Courtesy: Dadeville Fire Protection District
A rural fire department remembers its assistant chief who died in a crash

Latest News

People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department...
Carlee Russell arrested in hoax case
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Deadline to sign up for Missouri Department of Conservation managed deer hunts quickly approaching
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
An Arizona mom never stopped looking for her daughter. She appeared 4 years later in Montana.
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting