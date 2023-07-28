MANHUNT: Law enforcement searching for man wanted for multiple felonies in Texas County

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement is conducting a manhunt in a wooded area in Texas County for a man wanted on several felonies.

Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54. They believe he is hiding in an area south of Cabool off State Highway AD near Onyx Cave Road. They think Kruse is wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, and no shoes.

Law enforcement asks residents to keep their doors locked.

