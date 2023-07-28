Neighbors describe golf cart crash in Christian County injuring a teenager

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously injured after a golf cart crash in Christian County. Authorities said a 15-year-old girl was driving when the golf cart crashed into a boat on Wednesday night.

According to GolfCarts.org, in Missouri, golf cart drivers must be at least 16 and have a valid driver’s license. Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said the crash happened in an unincorporated area of Christian County. He says it is against the law to operate a golf cart on the street.

Neighbor Lauren Sexton heard the crash happen.

“Just a super loud crash,” said Sexton. “I ran outside, and they were already leaving, and I was yelling, like, hey, stop, come back. They took off.”

Lauren Sexton said she lives right across the street from the crash.

“My dad went outside, and kind of collected some pieces of debris off the ground,” said Sexton.

Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash happened after dark. He said the 15-year-old driver was not injured.

“For reasons unknown, it collided into the back of a trailer boat, and (the passenger) sustained injuries after she hit her face on that portion of the boat,” said Sgt. McClure.

Sexton said she heard them race off after the crash.

“A lot of kids ride the golf carts around here,” said Sexton. “It’s not uncommon. But that late at night, it was weird.”

Sgt. McClure said driving a golf cart is illegal on state and federal highways. He said the rules depend on municipalities. In this case, it was a county road.

“First of all, we need to understand that a golf cart, my definition is a vehicle that is manufactured and designed for use on a golf course,” said Sgt. McClure.

Sexton said late at night, parents need to be watchful of their kids.

“I see people drive cars worse than the kids drive golf carts through my neighborhood, to be honest,” said Sexton. “This was, I think, just a case of kids screwing around late at night.”

Sgt. McClure said golf cart laws could be a grey area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

