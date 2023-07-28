Police arrest man wanted for attempted kidnapping of a teenager in Monett, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for attempting to kidnap a teenager in Monett on Thursday.

Aaron Michael Fryer, 34, of Pierce City, Mo., faces kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Officers responded to the Sonic in the 800 block of East Cleveland Avenue at 6 a.m. Investigators say the victim stated while she was at delivering an order to a stall, the suspect was in a vehicle with a small child. Investigators say Fryer then attempted to kidnap her. The victim escaped and called police.

She gave the police a description that led to the arrest. Police arrested Fryer shortly after the incident.

Police later located the child with the man. The child was safe.

