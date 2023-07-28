Police find woman dead in refrigerator while searching apartment of suspect charged in man’s killing

This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not...
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood.(Chicago Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officers searching the apartment of a Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing a man on a restaurant’s roof discovered the body of a young woman in his refrigerator earlier this month, authorities said.

Brandon Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood.

But he was arrested June 29 and charged with murder, robbery and burglary in the May killing of Rasim Katanic, a 69-year-old who was a Bosnian War refugee, WLS-TV reported.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage shows Sanders climbing a stairwell on May 12 to a rooftop where Katanic was working on a cooler compressor atop Tahoora Sweets & Bakery. Katanic was later found stabbed to death on that roof.

At his bail hearing, Sanders’ attorney said, “There are some issues with a mental state.” Sanders remains held without bail.

Katanic’s daughter, Aida Sutardio, told the Chicago Sun-Times her father had retired at 66 but continued doing maintenance work for longtime clients of his heating, ventilation and air conditioning business, including the restaurant where he was found on the roof.

She said she is having a difficult time grasping “that he was slaughtered on top of a roof.”

“We never thought that this is how his life would end,” Sutardio said.

The Associated Press left telephone messages Friday with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office seeking comment on the status of the investigation into Al-Sarraj’s death.

Al-Sarraj’s father, Khalil Sarraj, said his daughter was born in Chicago after he came to the United States from Israel. “My heart is shattered in a million pieces,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Teenager from Nixa, Mo., seriously injured in a golf cart crash
Since January, Monett police chief George Deoud says that he has seen an increase in criminal...
Police arrest man wanted for attempted kidnapping of a teenager in Monett, Mo.
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigate semi crash in south Springfield
A heat advisory and excessive heat warning remains in effect today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat continues, but perhaps with a few storms
Courtesy: Dadeville Fire Protection District
A rural fire department remembers its assistant chief who died in a crash

Latest News

FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex...
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
LIVE: Carlee Russell case update
LIVE: Carlee Russell case update
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a...
Body found at Pleasant Hill, Mo., home of 78-year-old bank robbery suspect after she failed to show up for court
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting