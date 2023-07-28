Police investigate semi crash involving power lines in Springfield neighborhood

A Springfield neighborhood lost power after a semi crashed into power lines on Friday. (Courtesy: Brandon Smith/Tyler Crabtree)(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood lost power after a semi crashed into power lines on Friday.

It happened near Whiteside Street and South Edgewood around 3:30 p.m. That is near Bass Pro Shops.

The truck hit a sagging line, leading to several power poles being knocked to the ground. The truck driver tells KY3 News he drives the route daily. However, he knows of past instances where this happened.

The driver was not injured.

