Shannon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escapee

EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - The Shannon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escapee.

Investigators say Kenny Carpenter broke through a fence on Thursday. He escaped around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators say there have been several sightings.

Carpenter has a felony warrant out of Tennessee for drug possession. KY3 has a crew in Shannon County. Watch for more updates.

