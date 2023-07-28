Shannon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escapee
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - The Shannon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escapee.
Investigators say Kenny Carpenter broke through a fence on Thursday. He escaped around 3:45 p.m.
Investigators say there have been several sightings.
Carpenter has a felony warrant out of Tennessee for drug possession. KY3 has a crew in Shannon County. Watch for more updates.
