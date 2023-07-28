Springfield multi-restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal court to wire fraud; has to pay over $9 million in restitution

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The owner of familiar Springfield restaurants Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, and Bourbon & Beale has pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to two counts of wire fraud after using various companies to fraudulently apply for federal loans during the pandemic.

Federal court documents say Michael Felts entered a plea agreement, and in doing so, he has to pay an aggregate amount of at least $9,988,817 in restitution to the victims of his fraud.

Court records say the money will be apportioned to specific victims at the time of his sentencing. Felts could face up to 40 years in prison for the two counts. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

As part of the plea agreement, Felts also agreed to forfeit all of the property he bought with the money, including:

2021 Galeon 470SKY Yacht

2020 Lexus RX350

2020 Ford Transit Van

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Cadillac CT6

2021 Subaru Outback

2020 Ford Transit Van

Several lots in the Jones Spring subdivision in Greene County

Platinum “RoyalT” eternity band made by Tacori

Two-tone Rolex watch

Sterling silver cable cuff bracelet with pearl and caps made by David Yurman

Sterling silver cable cuff bracelet with pearl and caps made by David Yurman

An 18-Karat yellow gold Rolex

A white gold diamond bracelet featuring round brilliant cut diamonds

A pair of 18-Karat white gold, three-prong/martini style round brilliant cut diamond stud earrings

A 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson baseball card

A 1980-1981 Topps Larry Bird, Julius Erving, and Magic Johnson card, signed by all three

A 1909-1911 Ty Cobb baseball card

A 2015-2016 “Trio Autographs” Larry Bird, Julius Erving, and Magic Johnson baseball card

Federal documents show Felts received the loans using companies: Taco Habitat GMP LLC, Taco Habit Branson LLC, Habitat Restaurant Holdings LLC, Cluck 2 LLC, Super’s Entertainment LLC, Diagnostic Equipment Inc, Sonic Werx LLC, White River Brewco LLC, E-8 Productions LLC, and Concept Pro LLC.

Financial records obtained by the IRS show Felts applied for 12 PPP loans using the companies listed above. Federal officials say most of the companies Felts used did not have employees and were not in operation at the time he filed for the applications even though Felts stated he did have employees and were in operation at the time.

Felts also applied for 13 other PPP loans using synthesized or fake companies he owned. According to court documents, synthetic identity fraud occurs when criminals create new identities by mixing real and fake information to apply for credit.

Felts is accused of using the money from the PPP loans to buy or loan pay-off several pieces of personal property from May 2020 through November 2021. Federal officials seized all of the items listed above in September 2022.

