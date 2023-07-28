Springfield Public Schools hosting Back to School Bash with fun and free resources for families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is hosting a free Back to School Bash Saturday for families in the SPS district.

It’ll be full of fun, but also have free resources for families as well, according to Jessica Blake, Coordinator of Community Relations for SPS.

“This is the second year that we have had the Back to School Bash for Springfield Public Schools. It’s an event that we put together to help resource families and students to have a successful start to their new year,” said Blake.

The Bash will have a fun and games fair, as well as several resources for parents and families, and give students an opportunity to meet faculty and staff. Families can also get a chance to sign up for free and reduced lunches.

On top of that, there will be a hiring fair for different positions within the district as well. Resources available to families will include free groceries, backpacks, and more.

“We’re going to have backpacks and school supplies care to learn is bringing hygiene items to give to families. Convoy of Hope is donating food. So every family that comes through will get a bag of groceries,” said Blake.

Blake says she hopes this event will give families the resources they need for a successful school year.

“It also gives them an opportunity to connect directly with school leaders. It connects them with community partners, and it also gets them resourced with the tools and supplies they need to have a successful new year,” said Blake.

Blake also feels this is an important event for Springfield families.

“We really feel like this is an important event for Springfield families because it’s a great way to kick off the new year. We want everyone to come to be able to get the supplies they need, the resources they need, and the information they need for a successful 23-24 school year,” said Blake.

The Back to School Bash goes on from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Springfield Expo Center.

