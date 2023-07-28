Swimmer drowns on Table Rock Lake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning on Table Rock Lake.

The incident happened at Moonshine Beach around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Emergency crews transported the swimmer to a hospital but later died from the injuries.

Investigators have not released the identity of the swimmer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Scooter thrown from bridge damages truck
Box truck damaged after scooter thrown off overpass in Springfield, Mo.
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Here are the projected high temperatures for Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Holding in the mid to upper 90s
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning on Table Rock Lake.
Swimmer drowns on Table Rock Lake
Power lines.
Electric utility peak warnings issued for customers across southwest Missouri
Police arrested a man wanted for attempting to kidnap a teenager in Monett on Thursday.
Police arrest man wanted for attempted kidnapping of a teenager in Monett, Mo.
Since January, Monett police chief George Deoud says that he has seen an increase in criminal...
Police arrest man wanted for attempted kidnapping of a teenager in Monett, Mo.