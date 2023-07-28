Swimmer drowns on Table Rock Lake

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning on Table Rock Lake.

The incident happened at Moonshine Beach around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Emergency crews transported the swimmer to a hospital but later died from the injuries.

Investigators have not released the identity of the swimmer.

