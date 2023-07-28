Swimmer drowns on Table Rock Lake
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning on Table Rock Lake.
The incident happened at Moonshine Beach around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Emergency crews transported the swimmer to a hospital but later died from the injuries.
Investigators have not released the identity of the swimmer.
