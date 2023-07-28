Taylor: Joe Burrow to be out for ‘several weeks’ with calf strain

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp practice in Cincinnati.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp practice in Cincinnati.(Jeremy Rauch)
By Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media Friday about Joe Burrow’s status following a calf strain suffered during Thursday’s training camp.

Taylor said Burrow will be out for “several weeks.”

When asked again he said, “Several weeks is several weeks.”

Taylor said Burrow has seen the doctors and has been resting up.

When asked how he was doing, Taylor said, “Joe always takes it in stride.”

The coach said Burrow has had more practice days this July than he’s ever had.

“I think he looked great out there yesterday,” Taylor said.

The coach said there was no conversation before yesterday that Burrow was limited.

As far as Burrow wearing a compression sleeve during Thursday’s practice, Taylor said the trainers do everything they can to be precautionary.

“So these are non-surgical problems, they do heal and get better on their own,” Dr. John Fritch, a knee, hip and shoulder surgeon with Orthocincy. “Usually, we keep people off of them for around one to two weeks to allow things to settle down and heal and then get after it aggressively with therapy with the training staff to work on getting him rehabbed and back in his prime, my best guess and that is calf strain. he’ll be back playing in four to six weeks.”

Taylor would not say if Burrow would be ready for the season opener on September 10.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a calf muscle strain Thursday.

