Test results return with what’s in Lake Taneycomo

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 has been tracking developments surrounding the green substance at Lake Taneycomo since we received a tip about its presence last Friday.

After several agencies went down to collect samples for testing on Tuesday, those tests came back on Thursday with what exactly is in the water. Lynn Milberg, Environmental Services Program Director with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, confirms that large amounts of watermeal and a small amount of cyanobacteria were present in the samples of water.

“With the microscopes in our laboratory, we did see the presence of microcystis within the samples,” Milberg said. “Knowing that was present, we could determine what type of toxins it might produce. After running tests for four possible toxins, we did not find any of them at detectable levels in our samples.”

While watermeal is not a toxic plant or substance, Milberg and DNR say they pay attention to it if large quantities are present.

“Anytime you see excessive growth of any kind of plant material, it’s likely an indicator of higher levels of available nutrients in the water,” Milberg says. “Given the size of Lake Taneycomo, we aren’t concerned right now about any serious negative impacts on fish and plants in the water. If we saw the same excessive growth in a much smaller body of water, then we would be concerned about extreme swings in oxygen levels.”

In terms of notifying the public and appropriate parties about the results of this case, the DNR has updated its Harmful Algal Bloom map with the details and testing done so far.

Milberg also says the Department has updated appropriate public health officials, the people who submitted the original report, their Water Protection Program, and the appropriate owners of the body of water.

With most cases that the DNR gets, this case will stay active or open for 2 weeks to allow for any additional testing to be done and for any other concerns to come forward. Even with that being the case, Milberg says this shouldn’t dissuade people from heading out to enjoy time at the lake.

“I always recommend for both people and pets to keep your pet on a leash, go up and check out the water when it gets there,” Milberg said. “If any spot in the water looks like something that you wouldn’t want to swim in, just avoid that part of the lake or body of water. I always say when in doubt, stay out. Just find a clear spot the next beach over or boat ramp over. For boaters, you can steer clear to keep that growth from getting onto your boat and head over to a clear cove.”

Since the case will remain open for another 2 weeks, Milberg encourages people to reach out to the department with additional concerns so that information can be added to the record.

If any health concerns for humans, pets or livestock come into play, you can call the DNR’s Environmental Response Spill Line at 573-634-2436 or the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Public Health Emergency 24/7 Hotline at 1-800-392-0272. Additional resources can be found on the MO DNR’s Cyanobacteria - Harmful Algal Blooms, Blue-Green Algae page.

