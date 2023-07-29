Affordable Towing still in service amidst owner behind bars

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The owner of Affordable Towing never expected to see jail time when we spoke with him in March. He’s admitted to violating the Clean Air Act by removing hardware on his trucks. He wanted to dodge maintenance costs.

But now Cleveland resides in the Greene County Jail. He violated the terms of his release. It seems he just kept using the very trucks he was told to put in park. And the current General Manager, Christie Engle, says she doesn’t know why.

“I honestly can’t be 100% honest with you on why that we did that why he did that, I guess because he was busy,” said Engle. “And he felt that he needed to use the trucks to serve the people of Springfield.”

Engle says the tainted trucks are parked at their East Florida street location until the EPA okays them to get back on the street. But they tell us they want everyone to know that they have other trucks and they are still open for business. There are currently 10-12 trucks in service, even though Engle says she could have up to 24-25 in service.

“I know there was a lot of false information that we were shut down,” said Engle. “We had some phone issues for a day. So our phone systems didn’t work. But we had everything up and going, our websites up and active. We’re still trying to run and be productive to this people of Springfield, Branson, Joplin surrounding areas.”

She says she and her company have an obligation to the people of the Ozarks, and the lack of trucks available to them may result in longer wait times for customers.

“They expect us to be there,” said Engle. “They want us there. It’s hot, they’re tired, they’re broken down. They want us to be able to respond faster. And unfortunately, we’re not able to do that. We have to give them a longer eta.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.