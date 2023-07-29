AUGUST ELECTION: Taney County Clerk addresses ballot language confusion on Marijuana Tax

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Election Day in Missouri is now less than two weeks away. In Taney County, voters will see a recreational marijuana tax on the ballot, but voters say the ballot language is causing some confusion.

The sample ballot question multiple people have emailed us about reads, “Shall Taney County, Missouri impose a countywide sales tax of 3% on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in Taney County, Missouri?”

The county clerk says it means there will only be a tax on people who buy recreational marijuana, and it has nothing to do with personal property.

“I have heard that it has confused some people, the whole ballot language references that it is a retail sales tax on recreational marijuana, and that’s it,” said Taney County Clerk Stephanie Spencer.

Spencer says she wants to make sure you know what you are voting for.

If the tax money is passed, it will be used to help local law enforcement. The campaign is called “Back The Blue and Tax The Green”.

“As long as it’s all in the marijuana category and not raising personal property taxes, I think we should be just fine,” said Taney County resident Natasha Johnson.

Johnson says she plans on voting, and she’s glad she now understands the ballot language.

“I feel like it will be a perfect aspect going towards the police department for technology and to help protect our community a little bit better and to make sure everybody else is safe,” said Johnson.

We spoke to other voters who did not wish to go on camera but wished the money would go toward something else. As for changing the ballot language to make it more clear, the clerk says it is too late.

If you still want clarification on the ballot issue or if you have any other questions, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.