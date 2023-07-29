Birch Tree, Mo. man killed after falling out of kayak and into the Current River

Man dies while kayaking in Shannon County
Man dies while kayaking in Shannon County(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Birch Tree has died after kayaking on the Current River Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 48-year-old Jason Bollinger was traveling downstream in the Current River when he fell into the water and did not resurface.

The drowning happened around 4 p.m. at Martin Hole, 10 miles east of Eminence.

