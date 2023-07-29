Buc-ee’s possibly coming to the Natural State

The iconic travel stop, Buc-ee’s, may be coming to Arkansas.
The iconic travel stop, Buc-ee’s, may be coming to Arkansas.(Buc-ee's website)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The iconic travel stop, Buc-ee’s, may be coming to Arkansas.

During an advertising commission in Benton, members shared that the group that owns Buc-ee’s had bid on land for a possible new location.

The company’s bid hasn’t confirmed the arrival of the travel center, but the mere possibility has caused excitement among people.

“Oh awesome, I perk up, I get excited, I love buc-ee’s. I will fight the crowd. I mean, it’s not bad once you get in there,” said Robyn Parker, a long-time Buc-ee’s customer.

If built, the city said it would attract 5 million visitors a year, 60% being from out of state.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
Springfield multi-restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal court to wire fraud; has to pay over $9 million in restitution
Kenny Carpenter/Shannon County Jail
Escaped Shannon County inmate back in custody
Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54.
MANHUNT: Law enforcement searching for man wanted for multiple felonies in Texas County
electric meter
Electric utility peak warnings issued for customers across southwest Missouri
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax

Latest News

The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.4 earthquake in Wayne County, Missouri, Friday afternoon, July...
M2.4 earthquake recorded near Williamsville, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after...
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an victory over the Twins
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home...
Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win
Hot, humid, and stormy for some this Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield injuring a person.
Victim hospitalized after shooting in Springfield; suspect remains at large