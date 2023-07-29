Federal court blocks Arkansas’ restrictive censorship law regarding libraries

A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship...
A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship law, blocking it.(KPTV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship law, blocking it.

According to a Saturday press release, on July 29, a motion to temporarily block certain sections of Act 372 from taking effect was granted by a federal district court in the western district of Arkansas.

The law will go into effect Aug. 1 and will be an attempt to bring back a 2004 Arkansas law, which was declared unconstitutional after a similar challenge by bookstores, librarians, authors, and more in Arkansas.

According to the release, Section 3 of Act 372, which would criminalize librarians and booksellers for providing access to materials considered “harmful to minors,” will be blocked while the case moves forward.

Section 5, which aimed to make libraries establish a process to review materials and give county quorum courts the ability to remove materials that could be protected under the First Amendment, was also blocked.

Holly Dickson, executive director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, said they are committed to maintaining the fight to keep information accessible.

“We commend the court’s decision to stop the enforcement of Sections 3 and 5 of Act 372, which would have jeopardized the essential First Amendment rights of all residents of Arkansas. It’s regrettable that we even have to question whether our constitutional rights are still respected today. The question we had to ask was — do Arkansans still legally have access to reading materials? Luckily, the judicial system has once again defended our highly valued liberties. We are committed to maintaining the fight to safeguard everyone’s right to access information and ideas.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
Springfield multi-restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal court to wire fraud; has to pay over $9 million in restitution
Kenny Carpenter/Shannon County Jail
Escaped Shannon County inmate back in custody
Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54.
MANHUNT: Law enforcement searching for man wanted for multiple felonies in Texas County
Storm chances this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storms possible due to the heat this afternoon & evening
electric meter
Electric utility peak warnings issued for customers across southwest Missouri

Latest News

Sunshine fatal crash
Two people killed after crash involving a car and truck in west Springfield
Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54.
Greene County deputies now searching for man who stole two vehicles and fled from law enforcement
Storm chances this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storms possible due to the heat this afternoon & evening
Watching storm chances this evening & Sunday thanks to a surface front in the region
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quick update on storm chances this afternoon, tonight & Sunday