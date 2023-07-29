Greene County deputies now searching for man who stole two vehicles and fled from law enforcement

Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is now joining the search to find 54-year-old James Cruse.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Cruse was found in a stolen car out of Stone County, fleeing from deputies in the Forrest Heights area. Authorities say he then dumped that stolen car and stole a John Deere Tractor, and ran away from deputies.

He then left the tractor and ran away on foot. The sheriff’s office says Cruse was last seen in the area of Farm Road 148 and Farm Road 193 wearing a gray short sleeve shirt and black shorts.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities in Texas County were also searching for Cruse on Friday because he was wanted on several felonies.

