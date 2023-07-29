‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work

Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WECT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina woman won a triple-digit jackpot thanks to purchasing a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the North Carolina Educational Lottery, Jodi Owens won a $100,000 prize by putting her break time to good use and buying a lottery ticket.

Officials said Owens, a retired nurse practitioner, took a break from doing some work around her house and stopped at a Civietown Mini Mart in Shallotte. She picked up a few items including a Black Titanium scratch-off.

She returned home to scratch her winning ticket.

“I’m still in shock,” Owens said. “It’s truly a blessing.”

Owens claimed her prize on Friday and took home $71,259 after taxes.

“I’m going to pay my mortgage off and pay my car off,” she said. “I’m thinking about getting a manicure and pedicure too!”

Lottery officials said the Black Titanium scratch-off game just launched last month and is available for $30.

