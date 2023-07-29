Person hospitalized after being shot on East Blaine Street in Springfield; suspect remains at large

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A person was shot and subsequently admitted to the hospital for treatment Saturday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police responded to the scene and are currently conducting an active investigation into the shooting.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Blaine Street.

The victim made their way to the hospital after being shot. As of the latest update, the victim’s condition has been reported as stable.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

With the investigation still ongoing, the police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.

