Robert Chambers, NYC’s ‘Preppy Killer,’ is released after 15 years in prison on drug charges

FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment,...
FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2007, in New York. Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer," was released Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records.(AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer,” was released after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records.

Chambers spent a similar amount of time in prison after pleading guilty to strangling Jennifer Levin in New York City’s Central Park during the summer of 1986.

Chambers entered the plea to killing 18-year-old Levin as part of a deal when a jury could not reach a decision after nine days of deliberations.

He was released in 2003 for that crime but again ran afoul of the law soon after.

He was again arrested in 2007 for selling drugs out of his apartment. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison but was released Tuesday — four years early — from the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in New York, according to online inmate records maintained by the New York Department of Corrections.

Chambers, now 56, will remain under supervision for up to five years, records show.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
Springfield multi-restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal court to wire fraud; has to pay over $9 million in restitution
Kenny Carpenter/Shannon County Jail
Escaped Shannon County inmate back in custody
Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54.
MANHUNT: Law enforcement searching for man wanted for multiple felonies in Texas County
Storm chances this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storms possible due to the heat this afternoon & evening
electric meter
Electric utility peak warnings issued for customers across southwest Missouri

Latest News

Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54.
Greene County deputies now searching for man who stole two vehicles and fled from law enforcement
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Storm chances this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storms possible due to the heat this afternoon & evening
Watching storm chances this evening & Sunday thanks to a surface front in the region
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quick update on storm chances this afternoon, tonight & Sunday