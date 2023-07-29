‘Sounded like an explosion’: Tesla crashes through wall, lands in backyard pool

Police are investigating a crash that involved a Tesla crashing through a wall and into a backyard pool in Phoenix. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating after a Tesla crashed into a pool in the Phoenix area on Friday.

KPHO reports that the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at a home about 25 minutes away from downtown Phoenix.

Video from the scene showed the blue sedan appearing to have gone through a brick wall before landing fully submerged in a backyard pool.

A car seat was pulled from the pool, but officers said the driver was alone at the time of the crash.

The homeowner said he was getting ready for the day when he heard a loud noise from his backyard.

“I heard a sound that sounded like an explosion,” the homeowner said. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”

Authorities didn’t report any injuries in the incident. It’s not yet known what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
Springfield multi-restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal court to wire fraud; has to pay over $9 million in restitution
Kenny Carpenter/Shannon County Jail
Escaped Shannon County inmate back in custody
Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54.
MANHUNT: Law enforcement searching for man wanted for multiple felonies in Texas County
electric meter
Electric utility peak warnings issued for customers across southwest Missouri
Oppressive heat and humidity
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Oppressive heat and a few storms today

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
Jeffrey James Exon
Kansas man sentenced to nearly 57 years in death of 2-year-old daughter who went days without food
A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach
A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach