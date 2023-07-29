Springfield man killed after motorcycle crash in Wright County

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield has died after his motorcycle went off the road Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 72-year-old Leslie Post was riding his Harley Davidson on Highway 38, near Hartville around 6:30 p.m.

The crash happened when Post failed to negotiate a curve on the road and went off the left side of the road, overturning his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks MSHP Troop G’s 17th fatal crash in 2023.

