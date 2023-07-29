Star Wars fans experience the galaxy far, far away at the Gillioz Theater

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Star Wars fans got to experience the original trilogy films on the big screen at the Gillioz Theater Saturday afternoon.

The theater hosted its Star Wars Saturday by showing “A New Hope,” “Empire Strikes Back,” and “Return of the Jedi” in a single day marathon event.

“Every show is somebody’s favorite, right? We’re in the memory-making business, and so this particular day is exciting for me because you’re seeing intergenerational memories, you’re seeing parents and now grandparents that are bringing their kids and grandkids to say, ‘this is the way that I saw this’. And this really was a phenomenon when it came out in 1977, it was a phenomenon,” said Executive Director of the Gillioz Geoff Steele.

Fans were decked out in Star Wars shirts, and some even dressed in cosplay as the Empire’s scariest villain, Darth Vader, to Stormtroopers, and Imperial officers.

“It’s a little before our time, we didn’t get to see the first ones in the theater, so it’s pretty exciting to get to come to see all of them at once,” said Star Wars fan Trey Felton.

“Return of the Jedi” starts at 7:30 p.m. with $10 for an individual ticket.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.