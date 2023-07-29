Two people killed after crash involving a car and truck in west Springfield
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a two-car crash at the intersection of Sunshine Street and McCurry Street Saturday afternoon.
According to the Springfield Police Department, one of the two adults killed was pregnant. Fire crews also had to cut the roof of the car to get a juvenile girl who was trapped inside. She was taken to the hospital.
The two vehicles involved were a black sedan and a truck. The two people who died and the girl were in the sedan.
Police are still on the scene investigating the crash.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.