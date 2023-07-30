FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying hot through much of next week

Good Saturday evening, everyone. It was certainly hot across the Ozarks again today with highs back in the middle 90s to about 100°. Fortunately, parts of the Ozarks saw a little bit of a drop in temperatures as scattered showers and storms worked across the region late this afternoon and early this evening. The overall weather setup shows a cold front at the surface trying to keep some rain chances in play this evening and again for Sunday. However, the jet stream setup shows the upper-level ridge out to our west ready to work back in for the week ahead and bring temperatures back up.

Frontal boundary still in play for Sunday (KY3)

Upper-level ridge ready to head back in (KY3)

Our evening chances for scattered storms should drop off after 10 or 11:00 o’clock tonight. However, Futurecast wants to keep a slight chance for a couple isolated showers or storms for the far southeastern Ozarks during the pre-dawn hours.

A few storms still possible before dawn in southeast Ozarks (KY3)

Once we get past a quiet sunrise Sunday morning, we will keep an eye on skies to the northwest. Some Indications still point to a possible thunderstorm complex that should be near Kansas City by sunrise. If it tries to make it into the northern Ozarks, it should fall apart. However, any outflow from that thunderstorm complex could trigger some isolated or widely scattered showers and storms at times during the day with a lot of spots staying mainly dry.

Quiet for Sunday morning (KY3)

Isolated to widely scattered rain chances Sunday (KY3)

After any isolated storm chances settle down Sunday evening, our front will still be near the area for Monday to trigger some additional isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.

More widely scattered storms Monday (KY3)

Even though that frontal boundary might be around going into the middle of the week to keep some minor rain chances in the forecast, the upper-level ridge will start to build in once again as we head into Tuesday.

Isolated rain chances & still hot Tuesday (KY3)

The center of the ridge should be over the ArkLaTex for Wednesday and Thursday. This setup should keep us dry and bring in the worst of the expected heat this week for that two-day period.

Dangerously hot with ridge in control Thursday (KY3)

Once we get into next weekend, the Ridge will be forced back to the southwestern United States as an upper-level low near Hudson Bay forces our frontal boundary to really push through the Ozarks. Not only will that bring in better rain chances next weekend, but it will also force temperatures back down near average.

High gets squashed by better rain chances next weekend (KY3)

With our rain chances off and on through parts of the coming week, expected rain totals could range between a quarter of an inch and up to an inch by next Saturday.

Expected rain totals by next Saturday (KY3)

In terms of temperatures, everybody should start Sunday morning out in the lower to middle 70s. After a mild Sunday morning, the highs will only be a little cooler compared to today. Expect temperatures to top out in the middle 90s across much of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon.

Lower to middle 70s Sunday morning (KY3)

Most areas close to the middle 90s Sunday afternoon (KY3)

After similar numbers play out for Monday, we’ll see warm nights return for the middle of the week and highs back in the upper 90s to lower triple digits Tuesday through Thursday.

Dangerously hot by the middle of next week (KY3)

With just a little bit of humility Wednesday and Thursday, feels like temperatures each afternoon could range between 100° and 107°.

Feels like numbers over 100 Wednesday & Thursday (KY3)

Once we get into next weekend, highs will go from the middle 90s on Friday to back near 90 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. After next weekend, signs do point to highs returning to the upper 80s by that following Tuesday.

