LIST: National Night Out events happening around the Ozarks

Springfield National Night Out
Springfield National Night Out(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities around the Ozasrks will be celebrating law enforcement and spreading awareness of crime and drug prevention this week with National Night Out events.

Below is a list of National Night Out events:

  • Springfield National Night Out
    • Tuesday, August 1, starting at 5 p.m.
    • At Meador Park, 2500 S. Fremont
    • Learn more here
  • West Plains National Night Out
  • Battlefield National Night Out
    • Tuesday, August 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • At Cherokee Trail of Tears Park
    • Learn more here
  • Pulaski County National Night Out
    • Tuesday, August 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Pulaski County Farmers’ Market
    • Learn more here
  • Kimberling City National Night Out
    • Tuesday, August 1, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • At Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church
    • Learn more here

If we missed a National Night Out event in your community, please send an email to digitalnews@ky3.com and we will add it to our list.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine fatal crash
Police identify victims of a deadly crash in west Springfield on Saturday
Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54.
Greene County deputies now searching for man who stole two vehicles and fled from law enforcement
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing still in service amidst owner behind bars
Springfield Police responded to the scene and are currently conducting an active investigation...
Victim hospitalized after shooting in Springfield; suspect remains at large
Higher chances to the south
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some storms expected today

Latest News

Sunshine fatal crash
Police identify victims of a deadly crash in west Springfield on Saturday
FILE: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Chiefs-Broncos isn’t a rivalry. Just ask Frank Clark.
Springfield hospitals warn people to avoid heat-related illnesses as temperatures remain high
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Springfield hospitals warn people to avoid heat-related illnesses as temperatures remain high