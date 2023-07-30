LIST: National Night Out events happening around the Ozarks
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities around the Ozasrks will be celebrating law enforcement and spreading awareness of crime and drug prevention this week with National Night Out events.
Below is a list of National Night Out events:
- Springfield National Night Out
- Tuesday, August 1, starting at 5 p.m.
- At Meador Park, 2500 S. Fremont
- Learn more here
- West Plains National Night Out
- Tuesday, August 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- In various neighborhoods around the city
- Learn more from the West Plains Police Department here
- Battlefield National Night Out
- Tuesday, August 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- At Cherokee Trail of Tears Park
- Learn more here
- Pulaski County National Night Out
- Tuesday, August 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pulaski County Farmers’ Market
- Learn more here
- Kimberling City National Night Out
- Tuesday, August 1, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- At Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church
- Learn more here
If we missed a National Night Out event in your community, please send an email to digitalnews@ky3.com and we will add it to our list.
