LIST: National Night Out events happening around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities around the Ozasrks will be celebrating law enforcement and spreading awareness of crime and drug prevention this week with National Night Out events.

Below is a list of National Night Out events:

Springfield National Night Out Tuesday, August 1, starting at 5 p.m. At Meador Park, 2500 S. Fremont Learn more here

West Plains National Night Out Tuesday, August 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In various neighborhoods around the city Learn more from the West Plains Police Department here

Battlefield National Night Out Tuesday, August 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. At Cherokee Trail of Tears Park Learn more here

Pulaski County National Night Out Tuesday, August 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pulaski County Farmers’ Market Learn more here

Kimberling City National Night Out Tuesday, August 1, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. At Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church Learn more here



If we missed a National Night Out event in your community, please send an email to digitalnews@ky3.com and we will add it to our list.

