NFL legend Terry Bradshaw coming to Branson for “The Terry Bradshaw Show”

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - NFL legend Terry Bradshaw will be in Branson starting Sunday, July 30, for his show, “The Terry Bradshaw Show.”

The show will be at The Clay Cooper Theater, with the first show being on July 30 and the last show on August 31. Bradshaw talks about his life and shares a variety of music, comedy, and storytelling moments.

Show dates include:

  • Sunday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Branson and the show I love performing,” said Bradshaw. “It’s a high energy sing-fest, where we usually perform seven to nine songs, and I share some pretty legendary stories of my life -- always with a lot of love and humor.”

