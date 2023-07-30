Springfield hospitals warn people to avoid heat-related illnesses as temperatures remain high

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local hospitals are reminding people to stay cool and avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke as temperatures around the Ozarks stay high.

CoxHealth says from May of this year through last week, they treated 135 heat-related illnesses at their hospitals. Mercy treated nearly 40. While both hospitals say numbers are down compared to last year, experts like Russell Scanlan, CoxHealth Pre-Hospital Education Manager, say this time of year is when they really start to focus in to prevent heat-related illnesses.

“Especially with all the athletic programs getting ready to start, this is a time of year when we really start to ramp up our education to our staff, all of our regional partners, the fire departments, first responder groups, and also we work with the CoxHealth athletic trainers to make sure that everybody’s trained up on what we need to do in the event of a life-threatening heat emergency,” said Scanlan.

Some ways you can prevent heat-related illness is to simply stay out of the heat. However, if you have to go outside, Scanlan has some tips.

“Cool off, don’t don’t overexpose yourself to the heat, drink lots of liquids, lots of clear liquids,” said Scanlan.

You should also watch out for heat stroke symptoms. Heat stroke is very dangerous and can be deadly. If you’re around someone in the heat and they start to get confused or disoriented, that’s an indicator of heat stroke, and you should call 911 immediately.

While hospitals say numbers have been down so far for heat-related illnesses, Scanlan says they do tend to see more in the coming months.

“I think a lot of it is just because all those activities start up, you know, all those outdoors in the public. It’s all the outdoor fairs kick-off. And then for our school-aged kids, they start doing the football, and they start doing the cross country and all those activities,” said Scanlan.

The best thing you can do is to watch yourself and make sure you don’t get overheated.

“If you’re just somebody that’s out in the heat, you just really need to pay attention to yourself, pay attention to overheating, make sure that you’re not just overexposing yourself, make sure that you have the ability to cool off or you have plenty of liquids to drink, that can keep that keep you hydrated,” said Scanlan.

For more tips on how to avoid heat-related illnesses, you can click here.

